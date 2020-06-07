Sunday, 7 June 2020
DONATE
BlogsChristopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

In hard times Costa Rica demonstrates it resilience and ingenuity

Marijuana is not legal in Costa Rica but possessing small quantities for personal use is not punishable

Christopher Howard
By Christopher Howard
32
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The crisis caused by the coronavirus has hit Costa Rica’s fragile economy really hard, especially the tourism sector. In response, the government has come up with an ambitious plan to raise hemp and medical marijuana to try and heal the country’s economic woes.

Other counties that have invested in the hemp industry have profited considerably. The five largest producers in the world are: China, United States, Canada, France, Chile and, believe it or not, North Korea.

The production of medical marijuana is legal in 21 countries.

Although this proposed plan is still in its preliminary stages the country’s president is trying to move forward with its implementation in an effort to reactivate the economy and generate much-needed revenue.

- paying the bills -

Hemp is the plant and marijuana is a drug derived from it. The latter can only be obtained from the female hemp plant. This plant has different varieties and strains that are used for a multitude of purposes. Hemp’s fiber, seeds and stems have been used for thousands of years to make a whole gamut of products such as rope, textiles, personal care product, clothing, shoes, food, paper, different types of oil, and biocombustibles (fuel for combustion engines).

In addition to the support of Costa Rica’s president, congresswoman (diputada in Spanish) Zoila Rosa Volio has been a staunch proponent of the industrial use of hemp and medical marijuana.

The latter has been used to effectively treat certain forms of epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy (quimioterapia in Spanish), loss of appetite and weight associated with HIV, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, insomnia, post-traumatic stress, glaucoma, irritable bowel syndrome and more.

Moreover, if successful this new industry will create jobs and possibly of attracting foreign investment.

However, some fear that the legalization of growing hemp and medical marijuana may give birth to a clandestine illegal market. Currently, marijuana is not legal in Costa Rica but possessing small quantities for personal use is not punishable.

- paying the bills -

Technically growing marijuana is also against the law, but can be done for personal use only. Marijuana is the second most confiscated drug after cocaine here.

Another interesting proposal by the government is to try and attract more retirees. Currently, ex-pat retirees generate about US$1.5 billion dollars per year. They also employ many Costa Ricans, so it is in the country’s best interest to make it easier for people to retire here.

I wrote Costa Rica’s president about this subject and received a very positive response.

— – –

Christopher Howard has been conducting monthly relocation/retirement tours and writing retirement guidebooks for more than 30 years. See www.liveincostarica.com.

He has a #1 relocation/retirement blog at: http://www.liveincostarica.com/blog,  is also the author of the forthcoming 19th edition of “New Golden Door to Retirement and Living in Costa Rica — the official guide to relocation”  and the one-of-a-kind bestselling e-book, “Guide to Costa Rican Spanish,” that can also be purchased through Amazon.

Previous articleOne important reason Costa Rica is a better retirement choice than Panama
Next articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 35 new cases raises the total confirmed to 1,263
Christopher Howard
Christopher Howardhttp://www.liveincostarica.com
Christopher Howard has lived, worked and played in one of the most magical places on earth for more than 33 years. His love for Central America is so great that he became a citizen of Costa Rica. Howard is the author the perennial best-selling travel/retirement/overseas investment guide book (15 editions), The New Golden Door to Retirement and Living in Costa Rica. He is the only author of any of the guidebooks about Costa Rica who actually lives there full-time. You can reach Howard at liveincostarica.com

Related Articles

Cannabis would aid in economic recovery

Economy Rico -
The cultivation of Cannabis hemp ( cáñamo in Spanish) would help...
Read more

How to Know Which CBD Product is Right for You

Health Carter Maddox -
During the last couple of years, CBD (Cannabidiol)has started appearing everywhere....
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Restaurants and hotels among re-opening effective today

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting today, Monday, June 1 and until June 19, new "extensions" for commercial activities apply; that is while maintaining measures of social distancing...
Read more
Health

Wednesday’s numbers on covid-19 move us away from the ‘best case scenario’ projected in April

Rico -
Last April 27, Health Minister Daniel Salas presented projections of scenarios that estimated what could happen if all the sanitary measures were lifted at...
National

Finance Minister: “I Forgot” to tell the president that the new deouty minister faces criminal charges

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The new Minister of Finance, Elián Villegas, says "he forgot" to inform President Carlos Alvarado that the new deputy minister of Finance, Isaac...
Health

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

Rico -
Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will penalize up to 10 years in prison for the abandonment of seniors. The initiative,...
Health

New Puntarenas Hospital

Q Costa Rica -
This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will look, the most ambitious project of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)...
Health

52!!!!!!!!!!!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday 52 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica over the previous, with an age range...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA