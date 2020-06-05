Thursday, 4 June 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 37 new cases confirmed

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) This Thursday, June 4, the curve of cases of covid-19 again peaks with 37 new infections over the previous day.

With that figure, the number of people affected since March 6 reaches 1,194, reported Health Minister Daniel Salas at the daily news conference.

Of the total number of infections, 940 are Costa Ricans and 254 foreigners.

By gender, 561 women and 633 men. The number of recovered is 687, the active cases 497, and the number deaths remain at 10.

Currently hospitalized are 24 people, of which 5 are in the ICU.

Localized restrictions expanded to two more districts

The new figures prompted the Ministry of Health to add more districts to the extended localized restrictions effective on June 5.

The complete list is:

  1. Guatuso.
  2. Guácimo: distrito de Duacarí.
  3. La Cruz.
  4. Los Chiles.
  5. Pococí: distritos Roxana, La Rita, Colorado y Cariari.
  6. Río Cuarto.
  7. San Carlos: distritos Venecia, Aguas Zarcas, Cutris, Pital y Pocosol.
  8. Sarapiquí: los distritos de Llanuras del Gaspar y Curuña.
  9. Siquirres: distritos de Pacuarito y Reventazón.
  10. Upala.
  11. San Ramón: distrito de Peñas Blancas.
  12. Abangares: distrito de Las Juntas.
  13. Cañas: distritos de Cañas y Bebedero.
The extended localized restrictions include total vehicular restrictions from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, save for exemptions we already know.

Roads exempted from the above, but maintaining the national restrictions are:

  1. Ruta 1 (Ruta Interamericana Norte)
  2. Ruta 6 (Cañas-Upala)
  3. Ruta 142 (Cañas-Tilarán-La Fortuna)
  4. Ruta 702 (San Ramón – La Fortuna)
  5. Ruta 18 (Abangares-Nicoya)
  6. Ruta 32 (Braulio Carrillo)

Rivers with restricted navigation from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am are;

  1. Medio Queso
  2. Frío
  3. Sistema de Canalización del Caribe Norte (Canales de Tortuguero)
  4. Colorado
  5. Sarapiquí
  6. San Carlos

Public interest project

The president recognized this Thursday the work of the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (ICP-UCR), which together with the CCSS carries out the development of treatments to combat covid-19 through the use of plasma from recovered people and plasma of horses.

On Thursday, President Carlos Alvarado joined the press conference after being absent for more than a week.

The President said that according to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), the recovered plasma has been applied to four sick patients. and of those, a woman recovered and was discharged.

“We are conservative in saying so, but the results indicate that they are positive and progress is being made in the next stages of that strategy,” said Alvarado.

The other project is from the plasma applied in horses, from which a synthesized is generated, that is progressing quickly and safely.

“This is innovative research worldwide, that is, very few countries are exploring this route, but it is very promising. We call on them to join in supporting the Institute,” added Alvarado.

 

