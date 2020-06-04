Thursday, 4 June 2020
DONATE
NationalRedaqted

Finance Minister: “I Forgot” to tell the president that the new deouty minister faces criminal charges

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The new Minister of Finance, Elián Villegas, says “he forgot” to inform President Carlos Alvarado that the new deputy minister of Finance, Isaac Castro Esquivel, faces a criminal accusation by the Public Ministry for the alleged crime of breach of duties.

Elián Villegas took over the Hacienda portfolio on June 3, and is the third Finance minister since May 2018

This was admitted on Wednesday morning by Villegas minutes before his appearance before the Asuntos Hacendarios (Finance) legislative committee.

Villegas said that he had already discussed the accusation that Vice Minister Castro faces with President Alvarado and assured that despite the investigation Castro will remain in the position for which Alvarado swore him in on Wednesday.

- paying the bills -

“No, I forgot to tell the president about that. It was not a subject that I discussed with him, only that I am going to tell him. He (Castro) is a super-capable person, he is well qualified for the position and the country needs him,” said Villegas.

Castro is listed as a defendant in a case opened by the alleged fraudulent administration.

Between 2015 and 2020, Castro held a high-level position at the General Superintendence of Securities (Sugeval). He is accused, among other things, of the alleged responsibility of not alerting in time to the serious financial problems that the Aldesa Group was facing, putting at risk millions of dollars of investor money.

The Sugeval is responsible for verifying compliance with the regulations, as well as monitoring and inspection of the stock market and its participants, and according to the complaint, the higher-ups did not fulfill this function and that affected investors.

However, throughout the process, Sugeval has insisted that it was not its responsibility to ensure neither the interests of investors nor the stability of the company, since the facts in question would not have been carried out directly through the activities regulated by the Sugeval, but from organizations not supervised by it.

- paying the bills -

Aldesa is currently attempting to come out of under the financial gun for to speak, its president assuring investors that they will be paid if the company is afforded judicial intervention, that is time to reorganize itself.

Castro is one of the trusted men of the new finance minister, Elián Villegas.

Villegas took over the Hacienda portfolio on Monday, June 3, replacing outgoing Rodrigo Chaves, who resigned his post after being sworn in by President Alvarado on November 25, 2019.

Villegas, who was the executive president of the state insurer (INS), is the third Finance Minister in the Alvarado administration (May 2018 – ).

Previous articleAnother 125 drivers without plates for disrespecting vehicular restrictions
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

World Bank approves project to modernize Costa Rica’s Finance Ministry

Redaqted Rico -
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a US$156.64 million...
Read more

Finance Minister Rules Out Resignation After CCSS Agreement

News Rico -
The Ministra de Hacienda (Minister of Finance), Rocío Aguilar, ruled out...
Read more

MOST READ

Trends

4 Tips for College Bloggers

Carter Maddox -
Taking up blogging in college is an engaging and profitable activity that can bring students as much entertainment as money to spend! Blogging suits nearly...
Read more
Politics

Johnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One day, possibly in the very near future, Costa Rica, at least in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), could have a modern public...
Climate

Yellow alert in Guanacaste and Green alert other parts of the country

Q Costa Rica -
The atmospheric instability presented in recent days has generated significant accumulated rainfall, especially along the Pacific, Central Valley and some sectors of the North...
Lighter Side

Costa Rica flows

Rico -
Costa Rica flows: seeks to reduce red tape to revive the economy
Latin America

South America ignores Europe and reopens as virus peak nears

Q Costa Rica -
(AP) — South American countries on Monday began easing COVID-19 restrictions even as the region hurtles toward its viral peak, disregarding the example set...
Latin America

WHO warns Latin American hospitals risk being overwhelmed by Covid-19 crisis

Q Costa Rica -
(AFP) The warning from the global health body came as a sister UN agency issued new guidelines for pandemic-hit airlines that reveal what flying...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA