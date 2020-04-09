The number of people infected in Costa Rica with the new coronavirus increased to 539, according to the latest report issued this Thursday by health authorities.

This is an increase of 37 cases – the largest in any single day since the first case – compared to the previous day, when 502 covid-19 patients were reported.

According to the latest data, there are currently 259 infected women and 280 men. Most of the patients are Costa Rican, 505 and the rest foreigners, 34.

The infected are 511 (of which 29 seniors) and 18 are minors, with cases registered in 57 of the 82 cantones, with Siquirres, Limon joining the list.

The number of recovered are now 30, these are people who had been infected.

The active number of cases is 506.

19 people continue in hospital, of which 13 are in intensive care, ages ranging from 35 to 85.

Wednesday afternoon, the country recorded its 3rd death due to covid-19, a 45-year-old man with no risk factors.

Regarding the increase of 37 cases in the last 24 hours, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, explained that it takes between 4 and 5 for symptoms to appear, attributed the single high increase to the irresponsible actions of last Friday when many were out shopping, ahead of the stricter stay at home and vehicular restrictions that are in place for this week.

“Just before the vehicle restriction (on Friday) we saw an inappropriate behavior of agglomeration in stores and that causes us to have a significant increase in cases.

“We are entering the final phase of Easter, I know there is tiredness, boredom, but this is a unique time in history.

“We have to be persistent, we have to maintain discipline in handwashing, not kiss each other, disinfect surfaces, avoid public places. Those measures make a world of difference,” stressed the Minister.

On the other hand, Salas was happy to see a drop in the hospitalized.