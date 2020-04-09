Living In An Underveloped Country Like Costa Rica

Today, I thank God for living in an underdeveloped country like Costa Rica, where a week after the first case of the coronavirus and the UCR’s school of mechanical engineering and physics had the prototypes to locally produce respirators.

Where the Clodorito Picado Institute tests with the plasma of recovered patients thanks to many years of experience in the production of anti-physic serums.

Where the INA puts its workshops to work producing locally gowns, sheets, towels, and other hospital implements.

Where in a matter of days a hospital is set up to increase the number of specialized beds with state-of-the-art technology.

Where the mind of a Costa Rican based in Germany devices an App to facilitate procedures for seniors from home.

Where a health system with the CCSS at the forefront hires a charter to bring medical supplies from China.

Where only three have died from this pandemic.

Where medical care is not denied to no one without any kind of distinction.

Where the local markets make food available to those most in need.

Where our health and safety workers suspend their vacations.

Where our farmers work tirelessly to fill our pantries because looking at it well, we are self-sufficient: we produce milk, rice, meat, vegetables, beans, fruits, vegetables, in general, most of everything we need for our basic food basket.

Where basic services are generally accessible, medicines are sent to high-risk users by mail.

Where even without an army our Fuerza Publica (national police) and traffic police maintain order.

Where even in the most remote part of our country we find schools and EBAIS (clinics).

Today, in the developed world, the United States exceeded the number of infected people from Italy, Spain and China together and many cannot afford to pay a test to see if they are carriers/

Today I also wonder how underdeveloped our country really is vs. those who say they are developed.

Today, I feel proud of my country and its people