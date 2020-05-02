Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 725 confimed cases; 48.9% recovered

This Friday, May 1, the Ministry of Health, confirmed 725 cases of the covid-10, 6 more compared to the day before.

Of them 651 are nationals and 74 foreigners; by ages 687 are adults (38 of whom are seniors) and 38 minors.

According to Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, 355 have recovered since the first case was reported on March 6, representing 48.9%.

As of Friday, the number of active case dropped to 364.

A total of 16 patients are hospitalized, of whom 9 are in intensive care.

Regrettable, 6 deaths have been reported.

According to the information provided by Health, the infected cases have been detected in 62 cantons, that is, only 20 of the 82 have not yet registered cases.

According to CCSS President Román Macaya, patients in intensive care have spent an average of 15.6 days.

However, he said, the characteristics of the patients affect how long they remain in that condition, they are usually elderly or with factors such as hypertension, obesity, asthma or cancer.

The patient with the longest stay was a month and a half.

“The exit protocol depends on a case-by-case basis, there are patients who leave the hospital directly, from the ICU to their home, there are others who take a step before leaving, to a hospital ward. At this time as we do not have saturated our services, we could be transferring patients with intermediate care to the covid center to decongest the intensive care units,” explained Macaya.

Rodrigo Marín, for his part, insisted that despite the numbers of “privilege, luxury” that the country has, the virus continues to circulate.

“We have to maintain those personal efforts of social distancing, of washing our hands, of not touching our faces, telecommuting and everything we can do to mitigate that risk.

“Until there is a vaccine the game is not over. This game changes the moment there is a vaccine. These good practices are to live in the midst of a pandemic,” said Marin.

Macaya reported that they have already completed the quality evaluation of all the materials that were donated by China, that arrived in Costa Rica by plane between Saturday and Monday.

“100% of the lots that entered on three different flights were evaluated and all the lots of personal protective equipment meet the quality standards and certifications established by the CCSS,” he assured.