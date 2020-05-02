Saturday, 2 May 2020
NewsNationalSan Jose

Is it over? It sure looked like it was in San Jose Friday

Everyone took to the streets this holiday Friday

by Rico
10

The streets of downtown San Jose this holiday Friday, May 1, seemed like a victory day, the fight had been won, it is over, was there ever a pandemic?  in the midst of a national health emergency by Covid-19.

Photos shared on social networks told the story. The “boulevard” was full of people everyone, few to none kept social distancing, as if there was any room and didn’t were face masks.

In the burbs, there were photos of long lines of cars waiting to enter supermarkets.

- Advertisement -

In addition, similarly, around the Josefino markets, a large number of customers were observed comparing this morning Friday morning.

But would a holiday in San Jose be like a protest march? Yes, a protest march.

A group of protesters took to Avenida Segunda in the so-called “marcha de los trabajadores”  (workers’ march) for May 1 labor day, despite the sanitary restrictions by COVID-19 … but they were disbanded by Fuerza Publica and Traffic Police.

With masks and posters, several people protested the debt that the State has with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

- Advertisement -

Édgar Ramírez, an independent worker, said that this year’s march was very different from the one held every May 1st.

The protest was short-lived. as police pressed to clear the Avenida.

Protesters assured that they took all necessary measures in the face of the situation in the country. However,

In various points of the capital, police operations were maintained, trying to control vehicular flow and respect for sanitary restrictions.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 725 confimed cases; 48.9% recovered
Next articleDomestic tourism before opening borders, says Salud
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Users and workers go through “disinfection tunnel” to enter the Central Market

Health Rico -
Entering the Central Market in downtown San José through the main...
Read more

Horses join the fight against the coronavirus in Costa Rica

Coronavirus Rico -
Horses joined the fight against COVID-19 in Costa Rica and will...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA