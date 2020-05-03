Sunday, 3 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 733 confirmed cases, more than 50% have recovered

The number of deaths remains at six, the last reported on April 20

By Rico
With eight new cases confirmed this Saturday, May 2, the number of people infected with covid-19 in Costa Rica increased to 733.

However, for the first time since first case was confirmed in the country, on March 6, the number of recovered patients exceeded that of active infections, bringing the number of covered to 372, meanwhile, the number of active cases is 357.

Recovered patients are discharged after undergoing two diagnostic tests 24 hours apart. Both should test negative.

Health Minister, Daniel Salas, affirmed that this first achievement does not minimize the danger for our country, since new waves of contagion could appear if the personal hygiene and social distancing measures are not adhered to and measures are relaxed.

“Let’s not let our guard down, that’s the first thing. Individual security measures have not changed. We are working in a gradual recovery process,” said Salas.

Salas warned that strict measures may be adopted again if the number of cases turns an upswing. That decision to will come on May 11.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 351 are women and 384 men, spread out in 60 of 82 cantons across the country.

By nationality, 657 are Costa Rican and the other 76 are foreigners.

By age, there are 693 adults (38 or who are seniors) and 40 minors. The age ranges from 1 to 87 years.

Regrettably, there are 6 deaths reported, the last one on April  20, which means we have gong 12 days without a fatality.

 

Rico
