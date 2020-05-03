Fire in packaging warehouse in El Coyol de Alajuela largest in the last decade (photos)

It will take several days to control the fire says the fire chief

An Empaques San Ana warehouse in El Coyol, Alajuela, began to burn shortly after noon this Saturday, and then it broke out as the largest fire in the last 10 years.

At 4:45 p. m., more than 100 firefighters and 17 units, were still in place after more than four hours of continuous work. The alarm rang at 12:19 pm.

According to Héctor Chaves, director of the Bomberos (Fire Department), it will take several days to control the fire that, as of this morning had already consumed more than 30,000 square meters (323,000 square feet).

Volunteer and regular firefighters have been working on the active scene to not only control and put out the flames but also to prevent the fire from reaching liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks, as well as diesel fuel bunkers.

One of the major problems in fires of this magnitude is lack of water and/or hydrants. The Bomberos have on scene 10 tanker trucks and three pumpers to get water from a rainwater accumulating lake some 500 meters away.

Several nearby companies made water from their tanks available.

Chief Chaves said that the work of the next few days is to lower the temperatures of the rubble from the warehouse located about 1 km from the Riteve vehicle inspection station, on the south side of the Bernardo Soto highway (Ruta 1).

Chaves added the primary materials stored in the warehouse are pressed cardboard and wood.