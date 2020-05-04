Monday, 4 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 742 confirmed cases, recovered 399

By Rico
At 59 days after the first case of covid-19 was reported in Costa Rica, 742 people have been infected, three more than on Sunday, when 739 cases were confirmed.

The information was released on Monday morning by the director of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Marín, in a conference earlier than the usual 12:45 pm.

Of those affected, men continue in the majority with 390, while women are 352.

From the count, the number of minors who have been affected reached 40; the number of adults is 702, of which 38 are seniors.

The infection has spread to 63 of the 82 cantons, La Cruz, in Guanacaste, the latest to report a positive case. Last week Bagaces and Abangares, also in Guanacaste, and Golfito, in Puntarenas, reported their first positive cases.

The number of recovered is 399, that is, 53% of people who tested positive no longer have the virus.

As of this morning, Monday, there are 17 people hospitalized, five of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ranging in age from 57 to 75.

The number of deaths remains at 6, the last death reported was on April 20.

Read more: Costa Rica praised around the world for its low coronavirus death rate

Marín assured that they are paying a lot of attention especially to Costa Ricans and residents who return from places of high transmission.

“In Costa Rica, there is a low transmission due to the measures that have been taken,” he guaranteed.

Monday morning, prior to the press conference,

On Monday morning, the pharmaceutical company Gutis highlighted in a press release that to date 433 patients with covid-19 have received hydroxychloroquine, a medication they produce in Costa Rica.

The pharmaceutical said it has delivered two million pills to the Caja and assured that it had reserves if necessary.

