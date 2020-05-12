Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 801 confirmed cases, 517 have fully recovered

On Monday, May 11, nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the country, for a total of 801 confirmed.

The age range is between one year and 87. There are 373 women and 428 men, of whom 688 are Costa Rican and 113 foreigners.

Positive cases are recorded in 68 cantons of the 7 provinces. By age they are 759 adults (41 of whom are seniors) adults and 42 minors.

In addition, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained that the nine truckers who tested positive for covid-19 at the Peñas Blancas border with Nicaragua were denied entry. All truckers, as a condition of entry, are required to be tested. The minister noted the 9, given they were turned away at the border, are not included in the confirmed cases count in Costa Rica.

A total of 517 people have recovered, ranging in age from one to 86, of which 251 are women and 266 are men.

Regrettably, seven deaths have been recorded, all men ranging in age from 45 to 87.

As of Monday, 21 people are hospitalized, six of them are in Intensive Care Units.