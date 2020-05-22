Thursday, 21 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases increase by 6, now 903

As of May 21, six new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 903 confirmed cases, since the first on March 6.

The age range  is from 3 months to 87 years. There are 417 women and 486 men, of whom 745 are Costa Ricans and 158 foreigners.

The number of truckers who were not authorized to enter Costa Rica for testing positive for the COVID-19, remains at 46, this is partly due to the stalled movement of cargo at the northern border.

The number of active cases is now 301. A total 592 people have recovered; the number of deaths remain at 10.

At this time, 12 people are hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care with an age range of 55 to 76.

Previous articleNumber of recovered patients reveals that the Minsa has hidden cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua
