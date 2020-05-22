Health Minister: ‘No one can say that commercial cargo is worth more than life’

The sanitary measure has had an impact on the export and import trade of good by land, and has generated extensive lines of trucks on both borders, Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the south.

It also sparked a strong reaction by the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, accusing Costa Rica of closing its borders to trade. On the Nicaraguan side of the Peñas Blancas, as a pressure tactic, the Ortega government is preventing the passage of truckers in both directions.

“I want to refer to the commercial losses that have been generated in the midst of this with the issue of truckers. But I would like to ask those who pose this situation: we already have 495 deaths in Central America, including Belize. More than 18,000 cases, many hospitalized, and those deaths and those hospitalized, we cannot be put a price on,” Salas said.

Since the beginning of May, Costa Rica has not allowed the entry of truckers at either border with respiratory symptoms and made it mandatory for any commercial cargo carrier entering Costa Rica to test negative for the covid-19.

To date, 46 truckers have tested positive and were not authorized to enter Costa Rica.

The solution

To resolve the problem with commercial transport at the borders, the Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, explained a pilot plan to start this Friday, with the hitching or unhitching of the trailers, or the driver reliefs, on defined routes from border customs to bonded warehouses.

She also announced the continuation of travel by caravans escorted by police.

There will be special customs warehouses authorized by Health so that carriers arrive with the cargo, rest, and load/unload cargo if necessary.

For this, GPS will be used to track movements of transit from and to customs warehouses, the so-called controlled bonded route, that the trucker has up to 72 hours from entry to carry their operation.

The objective is that the truckers enter the country, load and unload their cargo and leave Costa Rica, with as little contact outside the safe areas to reduce possibility of contagion.

This agreement, according to the Minister of Foreign Trade, was signed yesterday afternoon with Panamanian authorities.

“I want to remind Costa Ricans of the importance of trade in the region. Panama is a commercial partner,” said the minister.