Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now at 866, Gvt accused by Nicaragua of closing border

Health Minister Daniel Salas confirmed at noon Monday that the country added three new cases of people infected with Covid-19, the total now standing at 866.

Such was the scene in many areas over the weekend, as cyclists rode in clusters, not respecting social distancing

The average age range is from three months to 87 years, of which 471 are men and 395 are women. By age, the positive are 814 adults (of which 43 are seniors) and 52 minors.

The positive cases are recorded in 69 of the 82 cantons.

Unfortunately, there are already 10 people who have lost their lives to the covid-19, nine men and one woman between the ages of 45 and 87.

A total of 17 people are hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care units, with an age range of 64 to 76.

Truckers and the border

To date, 50 truckers have tested positive with the virus and were denied entry into Costa Rica; four of them were detected in the last 24 hours. They are not counted in the number of infections in the country.

The testing has caused a backlog at the northern and southern borders, in particular in Nicaragua, where according to the neighboring government almost 1,000 trucks are lined between Peñas Blancas and Rivas.

Costa Rica’s actions to contain the entry of the coronavirus through testing and options such as moving the trucks from border to border via caravan and an intermodal system caused the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, on Monday blaming Costa Rica for the economic losses in the region and accused the country of closing its border to the truckers from the north.

Cyclists under the eye of the Health Minister

With the phased reopening of the economy that began this weekend, cyclists were out in grand numbers on Saturday and Sunday, riding together in large groups against the advice of Dr. Salas, to maintain social distancing.

The Minister threatened to fine cyclists who continue to conglomerate, the lowest of the fine for violating a Health order, ¢450,000 colones.

