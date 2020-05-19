Tuesday, 19 May 2020
MOPT recognizes that the vehicle restrictions is a business for the government

...yes, we must agree with those who consider that the sanitary vehicle restriction is a good business for the Government and, we add, for everyone

by Rico
News

...yes, we must agree with those who consider that the sanitary vehicle restriction is a good business for the Government and, we add, for everyone

The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) recognizes that vehicle restriction has become a business for the government.

“Although the health restriction is intended to reduce the number of people out on the street, unless they really have to be out, it is a great business for the Government,” says the entity, while detailing nine arguments that justify its position:

1. The risk of contagion of the Coronavirus is reduced.

2. The vehicle restriction fine serves to help people financially affected by the Coronavirus.

3. Drivers under the influence are pulled off the roads, reducing the risk of deaths. In fact, over the weekend, 14 drivers were arrested for drunk driving

4. With the reduction of accidents and fatalities, these people continue to be the economic pillar of their families and the State does not have to assist that family with financial aid.

5. The economically active person, by not dying, remains productive, earns money, contributes to the home, contributes to the Social Security Fund.

6. Taken off the road are vehicles without permits, stolen vehicles, those in poor mechanical condition, posing an accident risk.

7. Road mortality is reduced. For example, in April only 13 people died in traffic accidents, the lowest number in the last 9 years.

8. Persons with warrants are arrested.

9. Drugs and weapons are seized.

The last, not on the list by the MOPT, is the financial boom for the State coffers. The average in the last couple of months of drivers violating the restriction is almost 200 a day. If we apply just one fine of ¢110,000 colones to each… but in reality, many drivers are issued more than the one fine, as in addition to violating the restrictions, many are driving with no license, no marchamo (circulation permit), and no riteve (vehicular inspection), anong others.

Each infraction can be subject to a fine, meaning not uncommon for a driver for a simple restriction violation will be walking home (vehicle seized) with several tickets in their pockets.

“Then yes, we must agree with those who consider that the sanitary vehicle restriction is a good business for the Government and, we add, for everyone,” concludes the post by the MOPT on social networks published over the weekend.

The vehicular restrictions

From May 16 to May 31, the daytime vehicular restrictions apply from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday, based on the last digit of the license plate (1 & 2 on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 8 on Thursdays and 9 & 0 on Fridays); and from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm on weekends, all even plates  (0,2,4,6,8) on Saturdays and odd (1,3,5,7,9) on Sundays.

The night time restrictions apply to all vehicles (save those under exemption) from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am weekdays and 7:00 pm to 5:00 am weekends.

The fine for violating is ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license (meaning driver-ed on renewal), and the seizure of license plates or vehicle.

 

