Thursday, 1 October 2020
Central AmericaNicaragua

Coronavirus in Nicaragua: Parties in Masaya amid the pandemic

Q24N
By Q24N
14
Modified date:

TODAY NICARAGUA – Have Nicaraguans found a way to beat cure COVID-19? Thousands in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, famous for its indigenous roots, rebellion and folklore, celebrated the patron saint festivities of San Jerónimo, the patron saint of Masaya, without fear of the coronavirus pandemic.

People flee from running bulls in the “Tope de Toros” during celebrations for San Jeronimo, the patron saint of Masaya. AFP Photo

“The San Jerónimo Festivals are the biggest in Nicaragua” with many “Folkloric expressions in dance, street theater, music, their traditional meals”, explained Culture sponsor Wilmor López.

During these celebrations, which last several days, the faithful offer penances for the favors they hope the saint will grant them, which according to popular belief can cure many diseases and attracts thousands of believers.

Through the streets of Masaya, a city of more than 100,000 residents some 30 km south of Managua, the most devout took part on Tuesday “Tope de Toros”. They hunted and braved the beasts while calling on them with explosives, in front of the thousands of worshipers who attended the show under the strong sun and then drizzle.

- paying the bills -

The Masaya celebrations include horse parades, folk dances and the festival of the “Agüizoten”, during which its inhabitants revive myths and legends of terror.

The dance of the “Torovenado” performed during these celebrations is a satire “in defense of the Spanish overwhelming”, emphasizes López.regarding indigenous resistance to the conqueror.

“The elegance of the black dance”, another representation, is “like the banner of folklore that culturally identifies us,” he says.

See the video on Q24TV.

- paying the bills -

Unlike other countries in the region, Nicaragua has not declared a quarantine and restrictive measures are still being taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On the contrary, the government of President Daniel Ortega has promoted numerous sports and leisure activities and sparked international criticism.

According to official information, the Nicaragua Ministry of Health (MINSA) has registered 5,170 infections with the new coronavirus since March, and 151 deceased.

However, the independent Observatorio Ciudadano (Citizen Observatory), made up of municipal and medical networks, registers 10,396 suspected Covid-19 cases and 2,735 deaths.

The other Central American countries have started to resume their activities. but they maintain some restrictions.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Previous articleBolsonaro and Trump “meltdown” in New York
Next articleTicos believe they are invincible against covid-19
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega Seeks New “Gag Law”, Prescribing Fines and Jail

Nicaragua Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In an escalation of their fight to silence...
Read more

Nicaraguan tourist transport asks Costa Rican open border

Business Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tourist Transport, Enrique...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Ebais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Going door to door, almost 1,500 primary care technicians working in Ebáis clinics across the country will return to the streets, in an...
Read more
Economic Policy

Pandemic affects the economy of 68% of Costa Rican households

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The crisis caused by the coronavirus has resulted in 68.2% of households in Costa Rica (680,000) suffering some effect on their economic situation,...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,370 new cases and 21 deaths for Sept 23

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For Wednesday, September 23, the Ministry of Health reported 1,370 new cases of COVID-19, of which 228 are by epidemiological link and 1,142...
Health

Ticos believe they are invincible against covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the thousands of daily infections and the possible collapse of health services, groups of Costa Ricans (Ticos) believe it convenient to...
HQ

Man would would drug 13-year-old girl and sell her for sexual favors

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Criminal Court of the First Circuit of San José sentenced Guillermo Esteban Avilés Valverde to 16 years in prison, who was found...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: country exceeds70,000 infections; ensures participation in the COVAX-facility

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica on Friday reached 70,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after adding 1,357 new cases over the previous day. 595 people are hospitalized, 237...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.