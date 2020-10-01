Thursday, 1 October 2020
HealthNews

Ticos believe they are invincible against covid-19

Some people no longer feel guilty about spreading on their networks that they break their social bubbles

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
35
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Despite the thousands of daily infections and the possible collapse of health services, groups of Costa Ricans (Ticos) believe it convenient to meet friends and break social bubbles, as if there were no pandemic.

In restaurants, bars, and even on the beach, groups of Ticos from different social bubbles enjoy going out in the middle of a pandemic without any concern. Image Shutterstock

After living seven months with the new coronavirus, many have lowered their guard and enjoy a false sense of security when going out with acquaintances without a mask and without maintaining social distancing.

Epidemiological surveillance specialists warn that the lack of protection in family and friends gatherings can trigger positive cases in COVID-19 outbreaks.

- paying the bills -

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – confirms the existence of people who claim to have a low feeling of risk of the disease with relatives, even though they are not part of their social bubble.

Sociologists explain that the commercial opening and the relaxation of vehicle restrictions have generated a feeling of trust in the population, which causes some to give up taking extreme care as before.

Epidemiologist Guiselle Guzmán Saborío, head of the Collective Health Area of ​​the CCSS, agrees that people relax when there is talk of reopening and carry out activities with close people without preventive measures.

“People feel safe with the family nucleus with which they are most frequently in contact. But the danger is that each person in the frequent contact group has in turn contact with other frequent contact groups, work, social or family, “says the doctor.

- paying the bills -

It adds that people without symptoms or with symptoms such as a slight cough or a mild sore throat are the ones who commonly spread the disease between groups.

For this reason, she recommends that each individual at increased risk of complications keep a distance from family and friends, as a measure of self-care.

“People should become aware and say: if I am a person from the highest risk group, I must always be protected, therefore, I avoid close contact with other people and lovingly ask others to use their mask and wash their hands,” the epidemiologist added.

Sociologists Roberto Pineda and José Carlos Chinchilla explain that people no longer care so much about breaking their social bubbles and even posting it on their social networks.

Although this action involves defying health authorities and common sense, many do it without concern and post group photos on Facebook, Instagram and others, without feeling guilty.

“It seems to me that people no longer feel that pressure or that obligation to respect bubbles. If you do not want the curve to increase further, they will have to return restriction measures as before or more radical,” he says.

- paying the bills --

Faced with this situation, the CCSS began an awareness campaign on its social networks to present testimonies of patients who were infected outside their family nucleus.

Stories are told of citizens who underestimated the risk of contagion because they interacted people they knew who, apparently, “looked healthy.”

“We know that we always associate safety with loved ones, but the measures of community transmission force us to remain exclusive with the immediate circle and, even with them, keeping a distance is the way to express protection,” says the head of the audiovisual production of the CCSS, Doxy Navarro Padilla.

In one of the videos published by the CCSS, the story of a cyclist is presented who, on a recreational ride, has contact with a sick person and brings the virus home, where there are vulnerable people.

In another, the case the story of a group of friends who meet by chance, but the emotion of together making them forget distancing, which causes the contagion of all for one of them being infected.

From La Nacion, translated and with editing by the Q.

Previous articleCoronavirus in Nicaragua: Parties in Masaya amid the pandemic
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Harllan Hoepelmann is the first legislator to be diagnosed positive

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Legislator Harllan Hoepelman, of the Nueva República, is the first...
Read more

They will give away 2,000 masks in the Desamparados park

Desamparados Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica (CMC)...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Ticos believe they are invincible against covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the thousands of daily infections and the possible collapse of health services, groups of Costa Ricans (Ticos) believe it convenient to...
Read more
Front Page

Costa Rica ranked 13th in best countries for gender equality

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) First published in 2006 by the World Economic Forum, the Global Gender Gap Index measures gender equality in 153 countries by tracking and ranking...
Political Economy

Tax hike an uphill race for government to negotiate with the IMF

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A varied and wide outbreak of criticism and manifestations of discontent arose almost simultaneously with the presentation of the proposal prepared by the...
Redaqted

Coronavirus contagion: 4 steps to travel again minimizing infection risks

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) - Surely, like many, you have not been able to travel in 2020 because of the pandemic, but as borders are reopened there...
Health

Ebais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Going door to door, almost 1,500 primary care technicians working in Ebáis clinics across the country will return to the streets, in an...
Economic Policy

Pandemic affects the economy of 68% of Costa Rican households

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The crisis caused by the coronavirus has resulted in 68.2% of households in Costa Rica (680,000) suffering some effect on their economic situation,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.