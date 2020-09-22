Correos de Costa Rica resumes international postal service

(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rica Post office – Correos de Costa Rica – announced, on Monday, Monday, the resumption of international service to 12 destinations.

This service was suspended for several months, as it depends on the availability of commercial international flights, which were practically closed in their entirety, due to the measures to face the pandemic.

Through a statement, Correos de Costa Rica reported the destinations to include: France, Holland, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, and the United States.

Correos says that the departure of postal cargo is three times a week according to the itinerary of the airlines and that little by little, as demand increases, the service will normalize.

Correos de Costa Rica business manager, Oscar Calderon, explained:

“In recent months, international restrictions and the suspension of services by commercial airlines affected shipments to other countries.

“Fortunately, after the opening of the borders in our country, the airlines began to increase the frequency of their flights and with this the availability of space for the transfer of cargo.

“At the moment we have flights three times a week according to the airline’s itinerary, we hope soon to have access to the necessary resource to process shipments to other countries and thus normalize the service”.