Friday 28 May 2021
Corrupt and incompetent health system

by Guest Contributor
Letter to the Editor –   In May of 2019 I saw a doctor who referred me to both a doctor to treat gallstones and a doctor to
treat kidney stones.

Nov 1st 2019 I saw Dr. Carlos Francisco Quesada Ramirez at Hospital National De Geriatria. I was told I was going to have kidney stone surgery. He wanted me to attend a pre-surgery meeting the
following week regarding requirements and procedures for surgery.

I was given forms for tests needed.

Dra Barges was going to call me to have them done. I was told it would be done in about 30 days. I have contacted her monthly and told it would be done next month.

November 1st Dr. Carlos Francis Quesado Ramirez also gave me forms to have Gall Bladder surgery and it should be done right away. I have tried many times to get answers to why I haven’t been contacted or when it will be done. The lack of service is very unprofessional and lack of respect for clients’ quality of life.

On Aug 8th, 2020 I saw Dr. Danilo Garzona Navas he told me to schedule my appointment for November 2020. They scheduled it for November 2021 one year later. She told me November 2020 was completely booked and would not change to anything sooner than November 2021.

I am reaching out to you to please have the surgeries, both necessary and promised. The lack of follow-through has gravely impacted my daily life.

I am in constant pain.

In addition due to sudden excruciating pain and inability to use my left leg. I went to the emergency department. There I was told I needed to be admitted to the hospital as I needed an MRI. I went into the hospital on August 21 for 8 days. No MRI was ever done.

I have since seen a Neurologist Dr. Hernandez. Who determined I have nerve damage. I finally have some tests scheduled for April and
May 2021.

This condition adds to my pain and causes mobility problems

Robert Edward Clark
Cedula 184001758816

The opinion expressed here is solely that of the author.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction: May 28, “EVENS”
Next articleCosta Rica’s electric train ‘more political than a public transport solution’
Guest Contributor

