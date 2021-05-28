Friday 28 May 2021
type here...
InfrastructureNews

Costa Rica’s electric train ‘more political than a public transport solution’

by Rico
8

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s US$1.55 billion dollar electric train project has finally reached the tendering stage with President Carlos Alvarado determined to leave his successor with concrete proposals.

Future of the metropolitan electric train depends on the approval of a loan of US$550 million in Congress.

A number of the country’s infrastructure projects have been delayed until after the February 2022 presidential elections. Alvarado cannot run for a second consecutive term.

- Advertisement -

“This progress is part of our responsibility to continue with the development of the various stages and procedures that are needed to prepare the final tender that a project of this importance deserves,” said Elizabeth Briceño, president of the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarril (Incofer), the state railway.

The interurban light rail link will play a paramount role in the development of the Greater Metropolitan Area of San José, also known as the GAM.

Current plans are for the line to provide the east-west backbone of public transport in the city.

As part of Alvarado’s 2020-50 decarbonization plan, the electric train fulfills mandates to reduce traffic congestion, lower traveling times and limit hydrocarbon emissions.

- Advertisement -

It has not been smooth sailing for the project, with legislators arguing about the cost versus potential savings that the train would provide.

Also, several other factors were raised by the college of engineers and architects (CFIA). They took issue with the lack of multimodal support and an absence of information on design and financial models.

CFIA cast doubt on the expropriation required and the ability for the current bridges to carry the estimated 200,000 passengers a day.

This followed feasibility studies carried out by Spanish firm IDOM and financed by the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB) – Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) in Spanish – and whose role in the project also includes attempts to lower costs and analysis of integrated public transport models.

“I think the relationship between cost and price will be quite high because we’re talking about a very modern train and being electric makes it more innovative,” university professor and economist Daniel Suchar.

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) – Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica: BCIE in Spanish – has loaned Costa Rica US$550 million dollars for the project, which still requires the approval of Costa Rica’s Legislature. The rest will come from the company that wins the tender.

- Advertisement -

However, that company will receive a US$50-150 million a year subsidy from the state, causing further political complications with the presidential elections in less than a year.

The wining company will receive a 35-year concession to build 84 kiliometers of rail on five lines – Paraíso-Atlántico, Atlántico-Alajuela, Atlántico-Ciruelas, Alajuela-Ciruelas and Ciruelas-El Coyol – using Incofer’s infrastructure.

The system will have 47 stations, of which at least 10 will be multimodal and will connect the cities of Alajuela, Cartago, Heredia and San José.

“It won’t be built in the short term. It has a lot of enemies and antagonists in Costa Rica and it has become something more political than a public transport solution. That’s why they’re running to push the tender but it won’t be built that quickly,” Suchar said.

According to Briceño, the project will create at least 1,000 temporary and 461 permanent jobs.

Current plans involve the project starting with line No. 2 from Atlántico to Juan Santamaría airport, a 21.6 kilometer stretch with 15 stations. The second phase would be line No. 1 from Paraíso (Cartago) to San José. The third and final phase would include lines 3, 4, and 5.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 9, 2021, in a synchronous face-to-face and virtual, in the auditorium of the Public Transport Council (CTP), in San José, at 8:30 am.

According to Briceño, this process is done to enrich the final bidding tender, with the technical opinion of the international railway firms that have an interest in assuming the new public transport system.

“This progress is part of our responsibility to continue with the development of the various stages and procedures that are needed to prepare the final bidding tender that merits a project of this importance.

“As part of the process of the Electric Passenger Train project, our next step is to listen to the market, in order to have the integrating vision of potential bidders, and for that it is necessary to submit to their consideration the draft of the poster, which in turn is the basis for holding precautionary meetings,” said the Incofer president, in a press release.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCorrupt and incompetent health system
Next articleBombshell Tina Louise flaunts her tiny bikini after celebrating her 40th in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Vehicle collides with new train in Cartago

QCOSTARICA - It didn't take long. It was bound to happen....
Read more

Commuter train derails in Pavas

QCOSTARICA - One of the old Apolo trains derailed this Wednesday...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica received the first direct shipment of vaccines Astra Zeneca

Colombia

Naked, women protested against the Police for reports of sexual violence

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – At least 18 complaints of sexual violence allegedly committed by the police have been reported, mostly on social networks, within the framework...
National

Police remove barriers around Legislative Assembly

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting this week, the new Legislative Assembly building in downtown San Jose gets a cleaner look, and allowing people free movement around...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 27, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Thursday, May 27, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
Opinion

How well are we really doing, covid wise?

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) Here's some food for thought. Looking over the covid news for Argentina this week, the worst of the worst covid wise...
Rico's Digest

Opinion: “COVIDIOTAS” deserved to enter the dictionary

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST  - It is not necessary to wear yourself out in calling them irresponsible, dehumanized, stupid. Noting them as COVIDIOTAS (COVIDIOTS) is more...
Argentina

Argentina hit rock bottom: it is the country with the most deaths per million inhabitants

Q24N -
Q24N - The website Our World in Data confirmed that in Argentina there are 16.46 deaths per million inhabitants, becoming the country with the...
Vaccine

CCSS applied almost 206,000 doses of vaccine against covid-19 in the last week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) applied 205,902 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in the last seven days. This is the...
Health

Costa Rica under ORANGE Alert

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National Situation Analysis Room registered more than 16,109 cases of Covid-19 between May 16 and 22, Epidemiological Week #20, being the...
Health

UCR concludes construction of ten mechanical ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a year of work, the team of researchers from the “Respira UCR” project completed the construction of a batch of ten...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.