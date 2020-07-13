Cosevi suspends return of seized plates and vehicles

(QCOSTARICA) This week is not a good week, if there is every any, to have your license plates and/or vehicles seized for violating the vehicular restrictions.

Due to the strict vehicular restrictions this week by COVID-19, the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) announced the temporary suspension of services for the return of seized plates and vehicles.

The institution explained that the measure will apply between this Monday, July 13 and next Friday, July 17 for all offices (central and regional) in the country.

- paying the bills -

“The decision to suspend this service, one that requires a physical presence of users in our facilities, has the sole purpose of controlling and reducing the exponential increase in the spread of the coronavirus,” said Edwin Herrera, executive director of Cosevi.

Users can call 2522-0815 or the email platform-servicesj@csv.go.cr for inquiries.

This situation occurs at times when the Cosevi is overwhelmed by the number of plates seized.

On Sunday, July 12, from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, 120 drivers lost their license plates for violating the vehicular restriction, in addition to a fine of ¢110,000 colones and six points on their driver’s license.

For the night time restrictions, from 5:00 pm Sunday to 5:00 am Monday, 135 drivers were stopped for violating the restriction.

- paying the bills -

In addition, 1,112 traffic fines issued for other violations, such as not having the vehicular inspection (Riteve) or circulation permit (Marchamo) current, expired driver’s license; and 11 drivers for drunk driving.

Cantons and districts under orange alert the vehicular restriction for Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, between 5:00 am and 7:00 pm will permit only:

Monday, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2

Tuesday, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4

Wednesday, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6

Thursday, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8

Friday, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0

The night time restriction (7:00 pm to 5:00 am) is total, for all vehicles.

For the weekend, from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm:

Saturday, July 18 only odd-numbered ending plates (1,3,5,7,9)

Sunday, July 19, even number ending (0,2,4,6,8) plates.

- paying the bills --

The night time restriction (5:00 pm to 5:00 am) is total, for all vehicles.