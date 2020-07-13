Monday, 13 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Another COVID-19 patient dies: number reaches 31

Monday death is the 11the in the last eight days.

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities reported on Monday death number 31 by COVID-19 in the country: A 43-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José, who died at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

The patient had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit since July 8, the same day that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deceased suffered from bronchial asthma and obesity, risk factors associated with COVID-19.

A total of 19 men and 12 women, with an age range of 26 to 92 years, have died by COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Yesterday, Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) was clear that it is imperative to decrease the number of infections because if this is not achieved, health services could collapse and the number of deaths would skyrocket.

This is the eleventh death in the last eight days.

