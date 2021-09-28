Costa Rica 4th Latin American country best prepared to develop high-impact ventures

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is the fourth best ecosystem in Latin America to develop high-impact ventures and the 46th globally, out of the 64 analyzed.

This was revealed by the Index of Systematic Conditions for Dynamic Entrepreneurship (ICSEd-Prodem), a study that measures how adapted economies are to meet the needs of this type of business.

On this occasion, the impact of the pandemic and the potential conditions in the post-coronavirus era were also analyzed.

In this context, maintaining the same position and score of the 2020 index in times of covid-19 is outstanding, considering that nearly half of the countries fell from their previous levels.

For example, in Latin America 7 of the 15 countries analyzed deteriorated conditions.

High-impact or dynamic ventures are those projects with growth potential or young companies that, having passed the first stages of high mortality, have become at least one competitive SME with the projection of continuing to grow.

The United States remains the best global ecosystem for these ventures with a score of 65.2 out of a scale of up to 100.

However, it lost four points from the previous period, bringing it only half a point from Singapore.

Chile is the best Latin American and Venezuela is in the general queue.

Silicon Valley, in San Francisco, California, is one of the projects that best exemplifies American dominance.

The study measures the entrepreneurial human capital and its training areas; the space of opportunities and its determinants and the factors that can promote or inhibit the creation and growth of companies and was carried out by the National University of General Sarmiento, the National Agency for the Promotion of Research and the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Ranking

Global Top 5 of the Index of Systematic Conditions for Dynamic Entrepreneurship (Position, Country, Score):

The United States, 65.2 Singapore, 64.7 Finland, 63.6 Netherlands, 63.4 Switzerland, 61

Latin American Top 5 of the Index of Systematic Conditions for Dynamic Entrepreneurship (Position, Global position, Country, Score):

(34) Chile, 37.5 (42) Mexico, 32.3 (45) Uruguay, 38.1 (46) Costa Rica, 31.3 (50) Argentina, 29.9

