CCSS applied 195,598 first doses of vaccine against covid-19 during the Vaccination

QCOSTARICA – The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) applied 195,598 first doses of the vaccine against covid-19 throughout the 10 days of the vaccination – “Vacunatón” – against covid-19, this despite the expansion schedules throughout the country and the development of multiple local strategies.

As explained by Dr. Román Macaya, executive president of the institution, during the Vacunatón the Caja made multiple efforts to extend vaccination schedules, work weekends and opted for the placement of positions in commercial premises, educational institutions and house sweeps by home; However, the response from the part of the population pending initiation of their vaccination schemes was not entirely as expected.

CCSS estimates show that, to date, there are still about 867,000 people (12 years and older) from the population susceptible to be vaccinated for receiving their first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. This group includes about 220,000 minors between 12 and 17 years old, 592,000 people between 18 and 57 years old and 55,000 over 58 years old.

“Our teams really went the extra mile throughout these days, trying to vaccinate as many people as possible and implementing the strategy that ‘if the arms don’t go to the Caja. The effort made by the officials of the CCSS has been extraordinary to be able to reach the last corner of our country,” said the head of the institution.

He also recognized the unrestricted support from local emergency committees, municipalities, companies from numerous sectors, the media, community organizations and institutions such as the Costa Rican Red Cross, the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and the Costa Rican Fire Department (Bomberos), who provided support to local strategies in multiple points of the country.

It should be noted that throughout these 10 days there was the application of 240,494 second doses, which exceeded the institutional expectation. “Our goal for second doses was 200,000, we far exceeded this and reached 120% of the estimated, which is vital since it is a quarter of a million people who in one week completed their immunization schedule against covid- 19,” expressed Macaya.

VacunACCIÓN (VaccinACTION)

Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the CCSS, explained that from this Monday, Septmber 27, the institution will bet on a vaccination strategy based on the local micro-planning carried out by each of the health establishments. This will be joined by targeted actions for various audiences and in different areas, such as companies, sports teams, among others.

Under the name “VacunACCIÓN” vaccination will be maintained throughout the country thanks to alliances with public and private organizations, home visits and coordination with companies to vaccinate their collaborators and families, all with the aim of reaching those people who have not yet receive their first dose of protection against covid-19.

Ruiz thanked all the health personnel throughout the national territory for their mystical dedication and commitment.

“They have shown mystique and have given everything for the country,” said Ruiz.

