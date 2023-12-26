Tuesday 26 December 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rica achieved the second highest growth in exports of the last five years

EconomyExportsNews
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

10 paradoxes in life

RICO'S Q -- A paradox (paradoja in Spanish) is...
Read more

Four out of ten vehicle owners have Marchamo payment pending

QCOSTARICA -- Almost four out of ten vehicle owners...
Read more

The reversible lane in January 2024 on Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes...
Read more

The countries that spend the most at Christmas

QCOSTARICA -- Christmas can be one of the happiest...
Read more

Costa Rica achieved the second highest growth in exports of the last five years

QCOSTARICA -- External sales as of November report the...
Read more

Nicaragua Upgrades Ties with China

Q24N (Reuters) China and Nicaragua upgraded their bilateral ties...
Read more

The hijacking of Miss Nicaragua

Q24N (El Pais) The delirious accusations that the authorities...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢519.74 BUY

¢526.18 SELL

23 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — External sales as of November report the second highest growth in the last five years, rising 18% so far this year.

This is because all export sectors had a positive performance in the aforementioned period, reaching the sum of US$166.77 billion, that is, US$2.5 billion more than the previous year.

- Advertisement -

Precision and medical equipment is consolidated as the main export sector with a 41% share and a growth of 31%; while the agricultural sector occupies second place with a share of 18% and a growth of 12%.

Specifically in the agricultural sector, it is worth highlighting that, in addition to bananas and pineapple, other products grow such as yuca (cassava), chayote, packaged cilantro, palm walnuts, almonds, ñampí, melon, ornamental plants and carrots.

The food industry is in third position with 14% of total goods exports and a growth of 6% between January and November of this year.

Chemical-pharmaceutical and electrical and electronics each have a 5% share and grew 15% and 25%, respectively.

“We are pleased to close the year confirming that our exports are growing, we are committed to diversifying and finding new markets for products made in Costa Rica and maintaining the dynamism of our economy. In 2024 we are going for more,” said Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade (COMEX – Comercio Exterior).

Why is Costa Rica important to international trade?

- Advertisement -

Costa Rica ratified the U.S.-Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) in 2009. This free trade agreement eliminated most of the tariffs for non-agricultural imports and has made trade and investment in the region more attractive to U.S. companies.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Nicaragua Upgrades Ties with China
Next article
The countries that spend the most at Christmas
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Lower gasoline prices expected in New Year

QCOSTARICA - The public services segulatory authority - Autoridad Reguladora de...
Read more

Your Christmas Gift Litter Could Attract Criminals!

QCOSTARICA -- Christmas is the season for giving and receiving gifts....
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Most public high school students graduate without the minimum levels of English the market demands

QCOSTARICA -- Seven out of ten (70%) graduating public...
Consumption

The countries that spend the most at Christmas

QCOSTARICA -- Christmas can be one of the happiest...
Paying the bills
%d