QCOSTARICA — Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year for many families, but also one of the most expensive.

And, during this season, social gatherings, gift exchanges, dinners and the purchase of special outfits are some of the common expenses.

In addition, for many it is a tradition to decorate the house which implies an additional expense.

In this context, WorldRemit, an international bank transfer platform, published Cost of Christmas around the world in 2023, in which it analyzed the countries that spend the most money on these dates, based on what they invest in three categories: food, gifts and decorations.

“We see that spending on gifts is the highest in more than half of the countries. In fact, it was found that in 54% of the countries the majority of the budget is allocated to gifts,” the publication notes.

Canadians spend the most during this holiday. On the other hand, Germans, second on the list, invest the most in food and decorations during these holidays.

The United States is third with the highest investment in gifts and decorations.

In Latin America, Mexico stands out with an average expenditure of $1,055, spending 52% on gifts and 33% on decorations.

The countries that spend the most at Christmas:

