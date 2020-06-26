Friday, 26 June 2020
Costa Rica airports to reopen to tourists on August 1!

Costa Rica's borders - land, sea and air - will remain restricted until July 31, 2020

By Rico
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this afternoon Costa Rica’s borders to international tourists will be opened on August 1, 2020.

The border restrictions will be extended, again, to July 31, 2020, where only Costa Ricans and legal residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) will allowed entry.

Despite the call by the business sector, tourism, including the Tourism Board, the government of Carlos Alvarado has elected to keep the international airports closed to tourists for a month longer.

“It is logical that there is a lot of pressure, but I am calm with the decisions because they are to protect health,” said Dr. Salas.

This story is in development.

We will have all the as they become availabl.

Previous article
