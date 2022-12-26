Monday 26 December 2022
Costa Rica among the 10 best destinations in Latin America to visit in 2023

Costa Rica ranks sixth in Forbes Rankings

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is included in the list of the third edition of “The 10 best destinations in Latin America in 2023” prepared by Forbes Rankings.

The appetite for traveling is overwhelming. The globetrotters of Latin America have resumed their itineraries postponed during the pandemic, but, this time, with the inalienable slogan of enjoying every moment to the fullest,” says Frobes.

Thanks to its green and sustainable image, Costa Rica positions itself as one of the destinations that travelers will seek to visit in 2023.

In the sixth position in Latin America and tops in Central America, Costa Rica stands out for hosting 5% of the world’s biodiversity, as well as for the sustainable and ecological practices that are implemented to protect it, which in turn are part of the essence of its people, according to the publication.

In addition, this factor will be a determining factor for making trips next year, since 73% of travelers will consider sustainability important when traveling, according to Marriott International.

“Its Pura Vida philosophy makes it an ideal country destination for those who enjoy the outdoors and seek wellness experiences,” says Forbes.

Mexico is in the first position, whose capital city and beaches such as the Riviera Maya and Los Cabos stand out.

Colombia and Brazil are in the second and third position respectively.

The list was prepared by the editorial team of Forbes Life Latam and specialists from the global tourism industry.

The best tourist destinations in Latin America

  1. Mexico
  2. Colombia
  3. Brazil
  4. Peru
  5. Dominican Republic
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Argentina
  8. Chile
  9. Ecuador
  10. Uruguay

According to data from SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel commerce platform, 36% of global travelers plan to work at some point on their next journey; this figure reaches 49% when considering the youngest travelers (from Generation Z). The combination of leisure and business travel will be accentuated next year.

The search for well-being also occupies a preponderant place among travel preferences in Latin America.

