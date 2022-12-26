Top 6 Exchanges to Swap ETH for BTC 

Considering the large number of online currency exchange options that are out there, it can be confusing to know the best one to use to swap your ETH to BTC. To help make the best choice, here is a list of the recommended services.

Best for Anonymous Transactions: Godex

If you’re looking for an anonymous online currency exchange, Godex is the way to go. You won’t need to create an account to trade through the site. The exchange will only require you to provide your wallet number and the address for sending the asset. It also deletes all transaction data within a week, unless it’s necessary to retain it (for a refund, for instance).

Godex also features a fixed exchange rate (from trade initiation to execution). It supports unlimited transaction sizes and typically executes orders within 5 to 30 minutes.

Best for Frequent Swaps: Binance

Binance has multiple features that support frequent cryptocurrency swaps. For starters, it’s easy to deposit fiat or cryptocurrency via bank transfer and credit/debit cards. You can also deposit funds in multiple fiat currencies, including USD, GBP, and EUR.

As for trading insights, the exchange features interfaces that can help both beginners and advanced traders make educated decisions. Beginners can use Binance Classic and advanced traders can switch to Binance Advanced for more advanced functionality.

Best for Beginner Investors: Coinbase

Thanks to Coinbase’s learn and earn program, anyone can get started with trading crypto today. The exchange actually pays people to learn intricate details about specific cryptocurrencies and trading best practices. You can learn everything: from what a blockchain is to what the different trading charts mean.

Most importantly, the exchange has some amazing security features. It features two-factor authentication and stores 98% of user crypto offline. Coinbase also has an insurance policy that protects all custodial accounts.

Best for Advanced Trading: Kraken

If you’re looking for an exchange that will provide deep insights to inform your trading choices, Kraken is among the best options. Its free professional trading terminal, Kraken Terminal, allows you to create customized charts.

You can rely on different chart styles, indicators, overlays, and drawing tools to get unique insights for your trades. The terminal also allows you to set browser alerts for volume, price, or special technical analysis alerts for quicker response times.

Lastly, Kraken has made a name for itself as one of the most secure exchanges. It hasn’t experienced a major security breach in its nine years of service. It also has lower than average exchange rates, which keep decreasing as your monthly trading volume increases.

Best for Large Transactions: Bybit

Bybit innately supports large transactions. If you’re an advanced trader, Bybit’s pro trading tools will provide you with as much insight as possible to make educated trades. The platform also has a testnet environment that allows beginners to “trade” without using real money as they learn how to use the platform and its tools. This way, you’ll have more confidence performing high-volume trades.

Best for Daily Trading: KuCoin

KuCoin has all the characteristics of an exchange you’d be comfortable trading daily on. For starters, the exchange accepts multiple payment methods, including PayPal, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and third-party payment providers.

You can buy crypto through multiple mainstream fiat currencies, including USD, GBP, CYN, AUD, and EUR.

As for profit-making options, the exchange supports lending, margin trading, derivatives, and NFT. Besides supporting over 700 cryptocurrencies, the site covers 200 countries and 20 global communities. Lastly, its user interface is quite friendly, with quick tabs that’ll get you to where you want.

Make Your Choice

In a world where people sell your trading data to third-party apps, it is imperative to choose an exchange that provides effective services while guaranteeing data privacy. This is why Godex ranks highly on our list. Choose the exchange that meets your needs but doesn’t compromise your privacy while at it.

