Costa Rica applied 89,120 doses against covid in the last 8 days

There are still 286,624 people unvaccinated

QCOSTARICA – In the last 8 days, Costa Rica applied 89,120 doses against covid-19.

In its latest summary, January 24, 2022, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports having applied a total of 8,234,302 doses, of which 4,028,723 correspond to first doses (78.0% of the population; 3,654,029 corresponding to second doses (70.8% of the population; and 551,370 third doses (10.7% of the population).

Costa Rica’s goal is to vaccinate 4,274,344 people over the age of 12 and 525,491 children between the ages of 5 and 11, which represents 83% and 10%, respectively, of the total population of 5,163,021 based on CCSS 2021 actuarial projections.

What is striking is that at this stage of the vaccination there are still 286,624 people, between 12 and over 100 years old, who have not even received the first dose.

 

