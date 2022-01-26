Private hospitals report an increase in people positive or with sympotns of covid in emergency services

QCOSTARICA – As Costa Rica goes through the fourth wave of Covid-19, it is not only the public health services affect, but also private hospitals and medical centers who report an increase in people testing positive or with symptoms of Covid-19 in emergency services

Massimo Manzi, executive director of the Cámara Costarricense de la Salud (Costa Rican Chamber of Health), explained that emergency services have a high demand for people with Covid-19 or suspected of having the virus.

In addition, he indicated that there is a significant increase in PCR and antigen diagnostic testing services.

At the hospital level, Manzi pointed out that ten patients with Covid-19 are being hospitalized per day.

As of Tuesday, January 26, the Ministry of Health reported 617 people in hospital, of which 119 are in an intensive care unit.

According to the Ministry of Health figures, in the last week, there has been a 72% increase in hospital admissions, and 49 deaths, a 44.1% increase in mortality from one week to the next.

Specifically this Tuesday, 5,336 new cases were reported and nine deaths. The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic reached 661,684, of which 517,971 (86%) have recovered and 82,221 (12%) active cases. Total deaths from covid are now 7,492.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

