The Costa Rican embassy and consulate in Italy are arranging the return of 14 Costa Ricans whose flights have been canceled or transferred after the Italian government closed off its borders and declared the entire country as a “protected area”.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations of Costa Rica reiterates that they are in a search for alternatives to repatriate the Costa Ricans.

The Ministry did not indicate if the Ticos have been infected with the coronavirus covid-19.