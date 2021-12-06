Home Front Page Costa Rica becomes an international benchmark for migratory model for labor in...

Costa Rica becomes an international benchmark for migratory model for labor in the agricultural sector

Three hundred and sixty Japanese aircraft leveled 80 years ago, on December 7, 1941, the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu.

By
Rico
-
0

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica became an international benchmark due to the binational agreements that it managed to establish, both with Nicaragua and Panama, for the regulated entry of migrant labor for agricultural crops.

It is a process that allows the country to keep the agricultural, agro-industrial and agro-export processes active, relying on migrant labor for the harvesting process, in a model that allows the entry and exit of the worker, ensuring health, labor, and migration right during harvests.

Costa Rica has one harvest season a year, from October to March when locals are joined in the tradition by traveling families from Nicaragua and Panama to harvest the country’s most famous export.

For these reasons, the country received delegations from countries such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala in order to learn about and replicate the protocols and regularization of temporary migrant workers in their countries.

According to Renato Alvarado, minister of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) this has been a great step that makes Costa Rica a benchmark at an international level, since it has been a pioneer in establishing regulatory standards for the entry of foreigners who collaborate with the harvesting of agricultural crops.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was declared last year, the MAG has been working in coordination with other government institutions and international organizations, to establish migration and health protocols for the temporary entry of migrant workers to harvest agricultural crops.

The work also involved representatives of the governments of Panama and Nicaragua, who together established protocols so that their citizens could enter Costa Rica temporarily to work in the collection of coffee, cane, melon, watermelon, oranges, tubers, among others.

For the period 2021-2022, it is expected that, through the southern border of our country, Panama, 8,000 to 10,000 indigenous people will enter for coffee harvests; and along the northern border, Nicaragua, about 7,000 temporary Nicaraguan workers.

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.