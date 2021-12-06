Wingo launches international transportation service for pets

The low cost airlinewith the largest number of international destinations from Colombia, will now transport service and emotional support animals in the cabins of international flights.

Q TRAVEL – For many, traveling with their pet is not only a necessity but an opportunity to discover new destinations in different ways. That is why there has been a growing trend of international tourists accompanied by their pets.

For this, Wingo announced the enabling of the transport of pets on international flights and, to preserve their welfare, they will always travel in the cabin.

This decision is committed to allowing travelers to enjoy a flight accompanied by their pet with the peace of mind that their well-being is a priority for everyone, since it is no secret to anyone that pets become distressed and restless when they are away from their owners, according to a statement by the low-cost Colombian airline.

Wingo explains that this occurs because companion animals experience attachment behavior and their reaction to separation is one of anxiety based on the emotional relationship between the two. Thus, to avoid these stressful situations, both for dogs or cats and for pet owners, both parties will always be accompanied.

“Traveling by plane with your pet, whether it be national routes or now international routes, will never be difficult again, you just have to comply with the established requirements and prepare to enjoy yourself in the company of the best loyal allies,” said Juan Sebastián Molano, manager of Wingo Communications.

And he added: “We internationalize the pet, we give them the place they deserve during the flight and we always ensure that they arrive safe and sound, ready to get out of the routine in the coolest destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

These are the main instructions before traveling with your pet abroad, according to the airline:

1. Visit the vet beforehand. A general review and the application of all the necessary vaccines is a way to prevent mishaps at the airport and even the loss of the flight. One of the main requirements of Wingo is to present the documentation of the animal that consists of a health certificate, vaccination and the inspection record, which must be presented no later than 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight.

2. Book early. For regulatory reasons, airlines have a maximum limit of pets that can travel in the cabin.

3. Choose the right crate. Although Wingo does not provide crate services, it recommends those made of soft and flexible materials, with ventilation holes, a waste storage system, and ideally, the furry can be accommodated in the space under the seats. The maximum weight per animal, including the container, must not exceed 10 kg. This condition does not apply to service animals, such as guide dogs or guide dogs.

The airline makes it easy to reserve the place of the pet with just one click when buying the travel ticket. And if it is a service pet and/or emotional accompaniment, a call through the call center line is enough.

Also, here is a section available to review the necessary requirements when flying with your pet.

Additionally, it is also important to consult the web pages of the origin and destination airports to validate that all the documentation is in order.

