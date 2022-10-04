Costa Rica begins with vaccination against Covid-19 in children

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – began with the vaccination against Covid-19 in children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

The vaccination campaign was inaugurated in the Mora-Palmichal Health Area in Cuidad Colon and the first to be vaccinated was a four-year-old girl from Puriscal named Fiorella.

This group is the only one that is still unprotected against the coronavirus and three pediatric doses must be given to complete the scheme.

Marta Esquivel, executive president of the CCSS, said that the start of this vaccination campaign will generate peace of mind for parents.

Alexei Carrillo, Vice Minister of Health, mentioned that the second dose is applied 21 days afte the first. In addition, he invited those responsible for minors to go to the vaccination centers.

As reported by the CCSS, there are 300,000 pediatric doses available for this age group.

