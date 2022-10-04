Border crossing with Panama restored, but trade conflict continues

QCOSTARICA – The temporary blockade that a group of carriers at the Paso Canoas customs post was lifted by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) and the Fuerza Publica (National Poilce), however, the commercial conflict that exists between both countries continues.

“The closure was for a short time, but it was resolved and the carriers were not affected,” said Francisco Quirós, president of the National Chamber of Carriers.

What does concern businessmen is that Costa Rica threatened to suspend the tariff benefits to Panama, in accordance with the international regulations that protect them.

Since 2011, Panama has prohibited imports of fresh tomatoes due to an alleged plague of “polilla del tomate” (Tomato leafminer), and this generated conflict between the two countries.

Added to this problem is the fact that since July 2020, the sale of dairy products has been limited and this has left the sector with losses of more than US$60 million.

