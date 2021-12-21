Costa Rica borders hours for the holidays

QCOSTARICA – If you are traveling out of or to Costa Rica during the holidays, bear in mind the border control hours for egress and ingress to the country.

The following is a official hours posted by the Dirección de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), Costa Rica’s immigration service, for December 25 and January 1:

Juan Santamaria (San Jose) International airport: 24 hrs

Guanacaste airport: 5:00 am to 12 midnight

Peñas Blancas: 6:00 am to 6:00 pm

Las Tablillas: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Paso Canoas: 6:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sixaola: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sabalito: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Keep in mind that there may be special hours of operation at the immigration posts on the other side of the borders in Panama and Nicaragua.

For more information on Costa Rica immigration services, visit www.migracion.go.cr.

