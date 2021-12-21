Tuesday 21 December 2021
type here...
Search

Three positive cases associated with a child with Omicron

In other countries, the Omicron variant has been seen to multiply exponentially. Therefore, in the coming weeks, an increase in cases could be seen in Costa Rica.

HealthNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Three positive cases associated with a child with Omicron

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported Monday that...
Read more

Costa Rica borders hours for the holidays

QCOSTARICA - If you are traveling out of or...
Read more

The beauty of Christmas in Costa Rica

This beautiful house is located in Buenos Aires de...
Read more

Costa Rica Expands Cocos Island National Park by 27 times in size

On December 17, President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica...
Read more

The rise of psychedelic retreats

One night in 2019, while strangers vomited around her,...
Read more

Latin American left celebrates the triumph of Gabriel Boric in Chile

Q24N - Several Latin American leaders welcomed this Sunday...
Read more

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Institute for Research and...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported Monday that the epidemiological investigation associated with the case of the minor identified with Omicron registers three positive cases for COVID-19 related.

In other countries, the Omicron variant has been seen to multiply exponentially. Therefore, in the coming weeks, an increase in cases could be seen in Costa Rica

It is about another minor and two adults, the three cases culminated their isolation, so it is concluded that the minor would not be the index case, but one of those cases previously was and that today cannot be subject to the genomic analysis.

Read more: First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

“Of the two positive adults, one has a complete vaccination schedule and the other incomplete (one dose). In addition, there are six suspicious contacts who are followed up, four of whom have presented symptoms,” Salud added in a press release.

In addition, there are six suspicious contacts who are followed up, four of whom have presented symptoms.

All the people are stable and have not required hospitalization.

Health authorities are emphatic in that it is highly probable that, as in other countries, new cases of Ómicron exist and arise in Costa Rica, in this line they reiterate the prevention measures: ventilated spaces, proper use of the mask, washing of hands, added to the vaccination process.

Expert warns that omicron is contagious “five times faster” after detection in the country and that the symptoms caused by this mutation of the virus are very similar to those of a common cold.

“The original variant required us to have contact (with an infected person) for 15 minutes, Delta for three minutes, perhaps, indoors; Omicron, at this moment, has five times the contagion speed than the Delta, so how long is the time? Probably, two people greeting each other frontally can end up infected,” explained Roberto Salvatierra, epidemiologist at the Universidad Hispanoamericana.

- Advertisement -

In other countries, the Omicron variant has been seen to multiply exponentially. Therefore, in the coming weeks, an increase in cases could be seen in Costa Rica.

“Although the lethality, the attack and the number of people who end up hospitalized by Omicron is very low, in reality, mainly in countries with high levels of vaccination, we could expect many cases of this variant, which could increase exponentially as we have seen in other latitudes,” added the expert.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica borders hours for the holidays
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in...
Read more

Nighttime vehicle restriction will be until minors are vaccinated and adults with third doses

QCOSTARICA - The nocturnal vehicle restriction would be maintained for several...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

A reminder that vehicle restrictions start at midnight starting today

QCOSTARICA - As of today, Monday, December 20 and...
Health

Why are buses passengers exempt from the QR Code? Health Minister explains

QCOSTARICA - Like in supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.