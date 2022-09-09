Costa Rica Cantons unite and create “Ruta Norte” to promote tourist destinations internationally

QCOSTARICA – With the ambition of showing the world “La Costa Rica Desconocida” (The Costa Rica Unknown), four cantons join forces and launch the “Ruta Norte” (North Route), a journey through this area of ​​the country that combines unique natural wealth, culture, tradition, gastronomy, flora and fauna.

After much work by the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism (Catuchi), the Rincón de la Vieja Chamber of Tourism (Caturvi), the Miravalles and Tenorio Chamber of Tourism (Catemi), the Upala Chamber of Tourism (Catupa), CETUR (Chamber of Tourist Entrepreneurs of La Cruz), the Chamber of Tourism and Associated Guides of Guatuso, the Chamber of Commerce of Upala and the Chamber of Tourism of Bijagua and Río Celeste (Caturi), the official launch was made.

The initiative has also been joined by the union of several Chambers of Tourism, entrepreneurs, companies in the area, the training support of CONARE, key local actors and 4 hotels located in these cantons such as Río Celeste Hideaway, Origins Luxury Lodge, Dreams Las Mareas and Hacienda Caño Negro, who have believed in and leveraged the project.

Katherine Morales, promoter of Ruta Norte, affirms that they are very pleased to present a route that will stimulate tourism in these areas, in addition, it will strengthen productive chains, generate more sources of income and employment and, without a doubt, will give Costa Rica a route tourist attraction for nationals and foreigners.

This is the first time that the Costa Rican territory has an official route like this, where nationals and foreigners will be able to visit each of the cantons, move from one to the other and visit all the destinations with the support of certified projects.

“Discovering La Costa Rica Desconocida will now be a pending task for everyone, dare to travel to new destinations, marvel at so many beautiful landscapes that we did not know existed in our country, taste the gastronomy of these areas, enjoy and acquire Costa Rican art and learn more of our roots and our culture. And the best, with trained projects and a seal of quality, which give us the guarantee of offering responsible tourism,” said Pablo Calero, president of the Ruta Norte Federation.

The cantons to be explored have a history, culture, attractions, tours, lodging, art and gastronomy that everyone should know. This project seeks to generate productive linkages, attract more national and foreign tourists and ensure that all its enterprises have a quality seal that guarantees responsible tourism.

“The synergy that has been achieved between the projects in the area, entrepreneurs, businessmen, community leaders and others, is a success story. Ruta Norte is the example that limits do not exist and that if we work together we all win. It is a source of pride to see the work of so many people accomplished and that today, thanks to that, many will enjoy this Route,” said Claudia Silva, president of the Río Celeste and Bijagua Chamber of Tourism and general manager of the Hotel Origins Luxury Lodge.

