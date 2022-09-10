Luis Amador, MOPT minister, threatens to sue those who denounce him

QCOSTARICA – In less than two weeks, the new vehicular inspection service is scheduled to take over the old Riteve SyC stations and not too long after start inspection vehicles. But, today, that isn’t looking too good.

On August 25, Luis Amador, the Minister of the MOPT (Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes), announced the German company Dekra was chosen to operate the RTV on a temporary basis for the next two years.

On Monday, August 29, the Comptroller General of Costa Rica – Contraloría General de la República (CGR) – received an appeal against the election of Dekra.

That was followed by this week by the Attorney General’s Office – Fiscalía General – of it confirming it is processing two complaints against Amador, related to his actions in the process to select the new operato through the figure of permit holder.

The first of the steps by the Fiscalia was to investigate the possible commission of the crime of abuse of authority. The second was to determine if the Minister made false statements and was in breach of duties.

On Friday, through a video posted on social networks, Amador said that they do not cause him concern, branding as “front men” those responsible for the initiation of these processes.

“That is why many people do not get involved in politics, because there are reckless people who file complaints, who are faces for companies or groups with an interest and when their interests are touched, they choose to apply pressure in this way. At the end of the day, this does not bother me and they can file the corresponding complaints, because I have a very clear conscience that they have acted in the correct way for the interest and well-being of Costa Rica,” affirmed Amador.

The Minister threatened to counter-sue those who accuse him.

“What one does not understand is why Costa Rica does not develop and improve. and there he realizes that it is due to the lack of political maturity and the ‘serruchapiso’ (saboteurs) game that exists in an extended way and the domination and control of political and economic groups that try to manage the Public Administration as their puppet,” he concluded.

Against the complaints and appeals, Amador defended his performance of weeks ago, assuring that he could make the selection under his dual authority as Minister and as president of the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) board of directors.

Amador says he considers that his actions have always been in accordance with the law and that his only interest has always been to seek the best conditions for Costa Ricans and the country, in terms of the vehicle technical inspection service.

La Nacion reported, that in addition to the criminal complaint, there is also a lawsuit in the Contentious-Administrative Court, in order to suspend the administrative act of awarding the permit to Dekra and annul the process.

