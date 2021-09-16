Costa Rica celebrated its 200th!

QCOSTARICA – The 200 years of the Independence of Costa Rica was celebrated in style on the night of this September 15.

A drone light show, fireworks, and a lot of magic took place in the National Stadium in La Sabana on Wednesday night.

The event was transmitted live on national television and on social networks.

In case you missed it, here are some snapshots that lit the sky over San Jose and on stage.

Costa Rica’s colors were displayed around the world.

