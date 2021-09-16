Thursday 16 September 2021
Costa Rica celebrated its 200th!

By Rico
QCOSTARICA  – The 200 years of the Independence of Costa Rica was celebrated in style on the night of this September 15.

Presidential family

A drone light show, fireworks, and a lot of magic took place in the National Stadium in La Sabana on Wednesday night.

The event was transmitted live on national television and on social networks.

In case you missed it, here are some snapshots that lit the sky over San Jose and on stage.

Costa Rica’s colors were displayed around the world.

Previous articleWhirlwind unroofed houses, uprooted trees and left towns near the Los Angeles basilica without power
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

