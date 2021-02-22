Monday 22 February 2021
Costa Rica, Cuba to cooperate in television and radio broadcasting

by Q Costa Rica
HQ (Prensa Latina) Costa Rica and Cuba on Friday signed a framework cooperation agreement between the National System of Radio and Television S.A. (SINART) and the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) for the exchange of audiovisual materials.

Executive president of SINART Lorna Chacon and the Cuban Ambassador in Costa Rica Jorge Rodriguez signed the document at the headquarters of the Costa Rican autonomous institution, in compliance with strict sanitary measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deal establishes the exchange of audiovisual and radio contents (documentaries, entertainment, educational and informative programs) generated by each of the parties, and the promotion and dissemination of the contents exchanged through television, radio and websites, as well as their social networks.

Likewise, it contemplates mutual support and assistance for the production of content, the promotion and dissemination of cultural, educational and informative activities, as well as the provision of technical advice and training activities.

Finally, it allows for specific cooperation projects coordinated by both sides.

Chacon told Prensa Latina that the signing of the agreement facilitates to formalize the exchange of audiovisual materials initiated since 2020, and makes us think of co-productions such as those carried out with public systems of other Latin American countries.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

