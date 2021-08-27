Friday 27 August 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica exceeds five million doses of covid-19 vaccines received

This Friday, August 27, The pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech shipped 223,470 doses, for a total of 3.8 million doses or 63.6% received from this purchase contract

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Lack of English and low schooling hit job quality

QCOSTARICA - One of the most acute gaps between...
Read more

Most popular places to have relations outdoors

Who said sex has to be stucked in a...
Read more

Today’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Cyclone diverted its course and moves away from Central America

QCOSTARICA - Although the forecasts and initial trajectory of...
Read more

Costa Rica exceeds five million doses of covid-19 vaccines received

QCOSTARICA - In the early hours of this Friday,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In the early hours of this Friday, Costa Rica received 223,470 doses against SARS-CoV-2, corresponding to the purchase contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

With this batch, the country exceeds 5 million vaccines received.

- Advertisement -

In total, the country has received 5,062,815 doses from December 23 to date, of which 3,815,565 were purchased from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech, for 63.6% of the total contract for 6,001,125 doses.

The DHL flight with batch number 40 that the country receives, entered this Friday, August 27 at dawn at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Of the 5,062,815 doses received, 4,559,715 have been for purchase contracts. Added to the 3.8 million doses purchased from Pfizer / BioNTech are 571,200 doses purchased with AstraZeneca and 172,950 through the multilateral COVAX mechanism.

In addition, the United States Government directly donated 503,100 vaccines.

Once the doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use in the vaccination campaign.

According to data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), in total it has applied 4,033,022 vaccines, of which 3,029,514 people (58.68% of the total population) have been inoculated with a single dose and 1,003,508 people (19.44% of the total population) already have their complete vaccination scheme (received both doses),

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the second dose vaccination has been changed to 8 weeks instead of 12 weeks, that is people between 30 and 57 years of age will be getting their second shot 4 weeks earlier than scheduled.

Those 58 years of age and over and pregnant women will continue with the 3 weeks apart between doses and those under 30 will have to wait the 12 weeks.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Ricans will take longer than the average of countries to recover their economic well-being
Next articleCyclone diverted its course and moves away from Central America
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica fell...
Read more

Vaccinated over 30 years old, second dose will be advanced to 8 weeks after receiving the first

QCOSTARICA - The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission agreed to advance...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

A new record: 2,311 new cases in a single day!

QCOSTARICA - According to the latest report on the...
Cryptocurrency

Can I mine cryptocurrency from home and what equipment do I need?

HQ - Processing a financial transaction using a cryptocurrency...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.