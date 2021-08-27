Costa Rica exceeds five million doses of covid-19 vaccines received

QCOSTARICA – In the early hours of this Friday, Costa Rica received 223,470 doses against SARS-CoV-2, corresponding to the purchase contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

With this batch, the country exceeds 5 million vaccines received.

- Advertisement -

In total, the country has received 5,062,815 doses from December 23 to date, of which 3,815,565 were purchased from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech, for 63.6% of the total contract for 6,001,125 doses.

The DHL flight with batch number 40 that the country receives, entered this Friday, August 27 at dawn at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Of the 5,062,815 doses received, 4,559,715 have been for purchase contracts. Added to the 3.8 million doses purchased from Pfizer / BioNTech are 571,200 doses purchased with AstraZeneca and 172,950 through the multilateral COVAX mechanism.

In addition, the United States Government directly donated 503,100 vaccines.

Once the doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use in the vaccination campaign.

According to data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), in total it has applied 4,033,022 vaccines, of which 3,029,514 people (58.68% of the total population) have been inoculated with a single dose and 1,003,508 people (19.44% of the total population) already have their complete vaccination scheme (received both doses),

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the second dose vaccination has been changed to 8 weeks instead of 12 weeks, that is people between 30 and 57 years of age will be getting their second shot 4 weeks earlier than scheduled.

Those 58 years of age and over and pregnant women will continue with the 3 weeks apart between doses and those under 30 will have to wait the 12 weeks.

Related