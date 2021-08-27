Friday 27 August 2021
type here...
Search

Cyclone diverted its course and moves away from Central America

Meteorologist explains that nature sometimes deviates from the predictive models of specialists

RedaqtedWeather
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Lack of English and low schooling hit job quality

QCOSTARICA - One of the most acute gaps between...
Read more

Most popular places to have relations outdoors

Who said sex has to be stucked in a...
Read more

Today’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Cyclone diverted its course and moves away from Central America

QCOSTARICA - Although the forecasts and initial trajectory of...
Read more

Costa Rica exceeds five million doses of covid-19 vaccines received

QCOSTARICA - In the early hours of this Friday,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Although the forecasts and initial trajectory of the ninth cyclone of the season in the Atlantic brought it closer to the Central American Caribbean coast, it turned towards the north.

Tropical Storm Ida was expected to affect our country this week, but it took a sudden turn to the north

That leads the tropical storm to particularly affect Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

- Advertisement -

The head of the Meteorology Department of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), Eladio Solano, said that nature does not always necessarily follow 100% what a numerical model forecasts.

“There has been a turnaround and it is something that is managed by the National Hurricane Center, as the governing body before the World Meteorological Organization. They are the ones who issue the forecasts, and we bring to them to what concerns us, which is the issue of weather in our country,” said Solano.

On its path toward Central America, before detouring, the storm generated flooding, landslides, and damage to bridges, and roads, in particular in the canton of Garabito and the tourist town of Jaco.

Thursday evening, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alex Solís, reported the climatic conditions for this weekend will improve greatly and alerts will most likely be modified later today (Friday).

However, residents in high risk areas are being asked to be vigilant and take precautions due to the unstable soils conditions caused by the rains of the last couple of days.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica exceeds five million doses of covid-19 vaccines received
Next articleToday’s Covid Update: Contagion rate decreases, but maintains high levels,
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Central American Exports Regain Dynamism

Q24N - Total exports from Central America reached US$10.207 billion in...
Read more

Apple Pay maybe coming to Costa Rica via BAC

Apple Pay could be coming to Central America for the first...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Heavy rains due to tropical wave affected 24 cantons

QCOSTARICA - Tropical wave No. 26 Saturday afternoon and...
National

Families of Femicide Victims Unite to Call for Stronger Sentences

QCOSTARICA - Relatives of victims of femicide demonstrated in...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.