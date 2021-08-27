Cyclone diverted its course and moves away from Central America

QCOSTARICA – Although the forecasts and initial trajectory of the ninth cyclone of the season in the Atlantic brought it closer to the Central American Caribbean coast, it turned towards the north.

That leads the tropical storm to particularly affect Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

The head of the Meteorology Department of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), Eladio Solano, said that nature does not always necessarily follow 100% what a numerical model forecasts.

“There has been a turnaround and it is something that is managed by the National Hurricane Center, as the governing body before the World Meteorological Organization. They are the ones who issue the forecasts, and we bring to them to what concerns us, which is the issue of weather in our country,” said Solano.

On its path toward Central America, before detouring, the storm generated flooding, landslides, and damage to bridges, and roads, in particular in the canton of Garabito and the tourist town of Jaco.

Thursday evening, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alex Solís, reported the climatic conditions for this weekend will improve greatly and alerts will most likely be modified later today (Friday).

However, residents in high risk areas are being asked to be vigilant and take precautions due to the unstable soils conditions caused by the rains of the last couple of days.

