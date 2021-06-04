Friday 4 June 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine

Costa Rica exceeds goal of arrival of vaccines for June

With Thursday night's delivery, Costa Rica has received a total: of 2,228,085 doses; 204,000 more are expected on Sunday

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – The projections of having more than 2.2 million doses by the end of June were Thursday tonight with the arrival of 79,560 doses to the country.

The latest shipment, number 24 from Pfizer, arrived Thursay night. A shipment from AstraZeneca is expected on Sunday. Photo: Casa Presidencial

As Costa Rica today has received2,228,085 doses.

- Advertisement -

“This figure represents hope and resilience for a country committed to everyone’s health,” said President Carlos Alvarado, who in May announced that it was projected to have just over two million doses received by the end of June.

The doses that arrived Thursday night is lot number 24 from Pfizer / BioNTech.

With this delivery, the efforts being made at the country level to accelerate the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 are strengthened.

  • December 2020: 21,450 doses
  • January2021: 82,875 doses
  • February2021: 171,990 doses
  • March2021: 473,850 doses
  • April2021: 507,690 doses
  • May2021: 890,670 dosess
  • June 2021 (to date): doses

In addition to this delivery, for this Sunday, the arrival of 204,000 doses from AstraZeneca is scheduled.

- Advertisement -

Once these doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use in the vaccination campaign, said Casa Presidencial in a statement.

Vaccination statistics

According to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), as of June 1, 2021, 1,658,684 people have been vaccinated in Costa Rica, of which 1,012,339 have received their first dose and 646,346 their second dose.

The Caja is currently terminated all those in group 2 that includes all those 58 years of age and older and continuing with group 3 that includes all those between 16 to 57 years of age with at least one risk factor.

Click here to see the most current vaccination statistics (update each Tuesday) https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhat Bonuses Can Be Beneficial in Online Games?
Next article“Salas de Masaje” served as a front for offering sexual services
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

12 to 16 year olds, with and without risk factors, can be vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Health authorities announced Tuesday approved the use of the...
Read more

“Respect that I am talking. Respect me!” Salas gets into shouting with legislator

QCOSTARICA - “Respect, that am I talking. Respect me!,” demanded the...
Read more

MOST READ

Minister of Health appeared before Congress to report on vaccination

Coronavirus

Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names

Q Costa Rica -
(REUTERS) Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and...
Politics

In Costa Rica, Antony Blinken says ‘Nicaragua is going in the opposite direction’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, affirmed on Wednesday that the government of Daniel Ortega is moving "in the opposite direction",...
Trends

What Bonuses Can Be Beneficial in Online Games?

Carter Maddox -
The world of online gaming has come very far since the first online casinos. As more casinos are introduced to the online world, we...
Pura Vida

A Bicentennial Celebration in Costa Rica: The Case of a Singular Democracy

Q Costa Rica -
OP-ED By Rodolfo Solano Quirós, Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Costa Rica is celebrating its Bicentenary of Independence in 2021. After signing the 1821...
Health

One more week of “odds” and “evens”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this Friday afternoon that current vehicle restriction with alternation between odd and even plates throughout...
Nicaragua

Ortega regime orders Cristiana Chamorro to house arrest

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo backed down and decided not to execute the order of the Ortega judge...
Peru

Peru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita

Q24N -
Q24N (Reuters) Peru on Monday almost tripled its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, following a government review, making it the country with the...
Venezuela

Long lines and confusion as Venezuela begins COVID-19 vaccination

Q24N -
Q24N (Reuters) Hundreds of senior citizens and health workers stood in long lines on Monday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of...
Coronavirus

Could a simple pill beat COVID-19? Pfizer is giving it a go

Q Costa Rica -
While the focus has been largely on vaccines, you might have also heard Pfizer is trialling a pill to treat COVID-19. It almost sounds too...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.