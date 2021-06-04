Costa Rica exceeds goal of arrival of vaccines for June

QCOSTARICA – The projections of having more than 2.2 million doses by the end of June were Thursday tonight with the arrival of 79,560 doses to the country.

As Costa Rica today has received2,228,085 doses.

“This figure represents hope and resilience for a country committed to everyone’s health,” said President Carlos Alvarado, who in May announced that it was projected to have just over two million doses received by the end of June.

The doses that arrived Thursday night is lot number 24 from Pfizer / BioNTech.

With this delivery, the efforts being made at the country level to accelerate the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 are strengthened.

December 2020: 21,450 doses

January2021: 82,875 doses

February2021: 171,990 doses

March2021: 473,850 doses

April2021: 507,690 doses

May2021: 890,670 dosess

June 2021 (to date): doses

In addition to this delivery, for this Sunday, the arrival of 204,000 doses from AstraZeneca is scheduled.

Once these doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory, after which they are available for use in the vaccination campaign, said Casa Presidencial in a statement.

Vaccination statistics

According to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), as of June 1, 2021, 1,658,684 people have been vaccinated in Costa Rica, of which 1,012,339 have received their first dose and 646,346 their second dose.

The Caja is currently terminated all those in group 2 that includes all those 58 years of age and older and continuing with group 3 that includes all those between 16 to 57 years of age with at least one risk factor.

Click here to see the most current vaccination statistics (update each Tuesday) https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion

