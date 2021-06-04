Friday 4 June 2021
What Bonuses Can Be Beneficial in Online Games?

by Carter Maddox
The world of online gaming has come very far since the first online casinos. As more casinos are introduced to the online world, we see more exciting features and enticing bonuses to attract players.

This article will teach you about a few types of online gaming bonuses you might encounter when visiting an online casino.

Many international casinos that are banned in the Norwegian market tend to attract Norwegian players with sign-up bonuses and free spins. Be sure that the online casino you sign up to is one of the two state-controlled casinos licensed to operate in Norway. Click on the link to learn more about the beste odds sider and their gaming bonuses.

Our expert on the topic , Jørgen Aasgen, provides valuable guidance and advice on casino bonuses.

Sign-up Bonus

A sign-up bonus is a free incentive the casino offers to players simply for signing up. Often this is a significant factor in people’s decision to sign up with one casino above another as it’s one of their first impressions.

Some casinos only offer this bonus if you deposit money into your account when you sign up. Still, some offer an additional ‘No Deposit’ bonus if you don’t deposit anything upon signing up. These ‘No Deposit’ bonuses often include Free Spins bonuses and free chips for games offered by the casino.

Online sign-up bonuses give players a feeling that there isn’t as much risk involved because they aren’t spending money out of their own pockets for the first few games.

Reload Bonus

Being a successful online casino isn’t just about attracting new customers but also keeping your current clients happy. One of the ways online casinos do this is by offering a reload bonus.

The specifics of reload bonuses are different depending on the casino you have signed up to. Some casinos offer a reload bonus on the first deposit every week or month, while others require you to meet specific criteria to earn the bonus. Often these gaming bonuses are small and only cover 30% to 40% of your deposit and therefore usually have lower wagering requirements.

Loyalty (VIP) Programs and Bonuses

Long-time or regular customers at casinos are often offered positions in VIP or loyalty programmes that encourage them to keep playing. These programmes reward you for playing at the casino, often offering points or rewards for playing and/or winning certain games. You can either receive cash in your account or use points to claim more significant prizes such as vacations, tickets to sporting events or concerts, or appliances and electronic items.

Many casinos even have tiered VIP programs that allow loyal, long-time customers to earn more points and better rewards. Rewards you receive from loyalty programs often have very low to no wagering requirements so that you can withdraw your winnings sooner.

Free Spins

Many of the bonuses mentioned above often include a free spins bonus. You could get free spins when signing up or reloading, and free spins are almost always included in both deposit and no deposit bonuses. You can also earn free spins by winning a particular game or triggering in-game bonuses.

Be sure to check the wagering requirements of your free spins bonus carefully. Many can only be played on specific games and have to be played within a particular time frame. Free spins can be beneficial if you want to try out a slot without spending too much money or to help you get started when you first set up your profile.

Other Types of Online Gaming Bonuses

Some casinos offer a cashback bonus that covers a small percentage of your losses over a predetermined period.

Often you’ll also find weekly/monthly promotions that offer bonuses for specific games or periods.

There are even bonuses you can earn if you refer the casino to a friend.

Conclusion

There are so many ways online casinos can give back to you and help you ace your game without losing too much money. You just need to keep an eye on new offers and always read the wagering requirements and T’s & C’s carefully to take advantage of these and other online gaming bonuses.

