Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

QCOSTARICA – Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government.

Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this year through loans from international organizations is part of the external financing plan, announced Friday, at the last minute, by the Minister of Finance, Elián Villegas.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made as the Treasury prepares its intentions to place securities for this first semester.

Of these US$2.5 billion, US$1.75 billion will come from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), disbursed in the payments of about US$583 million each.

Another US$600 million, already before Legislators, are two loans, one from the Banco Internacional de Reconstrucción y Fomento (BRIF) – International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the other from the Banco Centroamericano (BCIE) – Central American Bank.

There are also others in the process, such as loans from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

- Advertisement -

“The loans would give us liquidity and also allow us to reduce rates at the market level; if they are not approved, we would have to take stricter measures to control spending, and it would be an inconvenient pressure on the domestic market,” said Elián Villegas.