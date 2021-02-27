Saturday 27 February 2021
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

The Ministry of Health authorized the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health authorized the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, based on the conditional marketing authorization of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This authorization is given after the evaluation of the Directorate for the Regulation of Health Products, which received on February 24, the request for authorization of emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine together with the requirements that demonstrate the quality, safety and efficacy of this vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Once the application and the documents provided have been reviewed (such as a certified letter of the conditional marketing authorization issued by the EMA, an affidavit confirming that the product offered corresponds in all respects to the product authorized by EMA, pharmacological information and labeling, as well as certificates of good manufacturing practices) it is concluded that they are in compliance and the authorization of the vaccine is notified.

There is still no date for the arrival of the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Costa Rica, but it is expected that the first deliveries may be as early as May.

Costa Rica has currently received doses of the Pfizer vaccine, arriving in 7 batches, the last on February 19.

In addition to continued shipments by Pfizer, and the expected from AstraZeneaca, the Ministry of Health expects to receive from now to June between 200 thousand and 400 thousand doses of vaccines via the COVAX mechanism.

- Advertisement -

In total, the country has purchased vaccines to vaccinated more than 3 million people by the end of the year.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens
Next articleCosta Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Spain had excluded Costa Rica from the list of...
Read more

Japan creates Ministry of Loneliness

Japan is beefing up measures against loneliness, taking a first major...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Lowest number of hospitalized in the last seven months

Politics

Legislative Assembly officially inaugurated new building amid protests and disorder

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly officially inaugurated its new building this Wednesday, February 24, 2021,  five months after the legislative branch of government...
Health

Minister Salas: 4 factors influence the drop in new covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is on the verge its seventh consecutive week with a decrease in new cases of covid-19. Between Saturday (February 20)  and...
Front Page

Despite Covid and Barriers Nicaraguans Migrate to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Restricted borders, increased immigration patrols, limitations in transportation and movement and the pandemic has not deterred Nicaraguan migrants from arriving in Costa...
Today Costa Rica

50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos...
Economy

Costa Rica signs an agreement to become a full member of CAF

Q Costa Rica -
(BNamericas) - In order to strengthen the well-being of the population and the sustainable development of the country, Costa Rica has been incorporated a...
Health

The Costa Rica saliva test to detect COVID-19 would also help in cases of malaria, zika and dengue

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - On Friday, February 5, 2021, the Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) held a virtual symposium in which mathematicians, biologists, communicators, doctors and...
Trends

Can you pay your bills by playing baccarat online?

Carter Maddox -
Casino and baccarat is a term of love. Gambling is known to bring a lot of happiness provided your luck supports you, but how...
Travel

Passengers will be able to make purchases from their cell phone in stores at SJO

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Passengers passing through the Juan Santamaría International Airport, or San Jose airport (SJO), will have a more agile and secure shopping option...
Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.