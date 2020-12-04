Friday, 4 December 2020
Costa Rica formalizes contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for covid-19 vaccine

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will protect one and a half million Costa Ricans

by Rico
4

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has signed the legal manufacturing and supply contract for the Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer and BioNTech, as confirmed by President Carlos Alvarado on his social networks.

The supply of this vaccine would protect a million and a half people (it is about 3 million doses) and it has been in force since last December 1 and until all doses are delivered.

Alexander Solís, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), and representatives of the companies Pfizer and BioNTech participated in the signing of the contract.

“An inter-institutional work is carried out that allows not only to have the first doses of vaccines in the shortest possible time, but also to meet all the logistical requirements that the vaccination strategy entails,” said Solís.

The supply agreement with the pharmaceutical company was announced on October 1 and this signing represents its legal consolidation.

The vaccines would be delivered throughout the four quarters of next year.

