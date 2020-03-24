The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) – Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health – says it has more than 6,000 tests to diagnose the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, explained that the previous Monday the Incense received a package with more than 4,000 units and to this must be added a remnant of 2,000 tests.

In addition, he commented that through the Chancellery they are receiving donations such as diagnostic kits and face masks for Health personnel and confirmed patients from the government of China and Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation.

Health authorities are continuing their effort so that the test kits reach the regional hospitals. At the moment, the tests are only available at Inciensa, located in Tres Rios, east of San Jose, the Children’s Hospital, Hospital Mexico and Hospital San Juan de Dios, all in San Jose.

“We are fully aware that we have to have the capacity to make diagnoses closer to where, eventually, the phenomenon is occurring. And that has been the priority that we have established in the epidemiological matter,” emphasized Minister Salas.